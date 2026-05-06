Nashik: Kumbh To Drive Major Industrial Growth, Says Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam At Industry Conclave |

Nashik: A “Kumbh Industry Conclave” held in Nashik focused on leveraging the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar as a catalyst for industrial and economic development in the region.



Speaking at the event, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam said the Kumbh Mela will create significant opportunities for both small and large industries. With lakhs of devotees and tourists expected to visit, the district’s economy is set to receive a major boost. He emphasised that the event presents a strong opportunity to enhance the branding of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar at national and global levels, and that structured planning is underway to ensure maximum benefit to the district.



The conclave was jointly organised by the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the District Industries Centre at Hotel Taj Gateway. During various sessions, experts and officials expressed confidence that Nashik has a favorable ecosystem for industrial growth and could emerge as a key industrial hub in the future.



Officials highlighted Nashik’s strengths, including strong connectivity, upcoming highways, and its balanced growth potential across industry, agriculture, and tourism sectors.



Mayor Himagauri Adke Aher noted that multiple infrastructure projects are already underway in preparation for the Kumbh and assured timely completion. She also emphasised the active participation of Nashik citizens in social initiatives.



Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the region is set to evolve from a pilgrimage destination into a broader tourism hub, on the lines of cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya. He added that long-term infrastructure development is being prioritized, along with cultural initiatives involving local artists. Plans are also in place for a ‘light and music show’ at Gandhi Talav.



Other officials, including NMDA Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and District Collector Ayush Prasad, highlighted ongoing policy support, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business initiatives aimed at attracting investment and supporting local enterprises.



Trimbakeshwar Nagaradhyaksha Triveni Tungar expressed confidence that the Kumbh will especially benefit small businesses and local entrepreneurs.



The event saw participation from industry bodies, entrepreneurs, investors, and startups, indicating strong interest in Nashik’s growth trajectory tied to the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The Industry Conclave, held in Nashik, focused on leveraging the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar as a catalyst for industrial and economic development in the region.



Speaking at the event, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam said the Kumbh Mela will create significant opportunities for both small and large industries. With lakhs of devotees and tourists expected to visit, the district’s economy is set to receive a major boost. He emphasised that the event presents a strong opportunity to enhance the branding of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar at national and global levels, and that structured planning is underway to ensure maximum benefit to the district.



The conclave was jointly organised by the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the District Industries Centre at Hotel Taj Gateway. During various sessions, experts and officials expressed confidence that Nashik has a favorable ecosystem for industrial growth and could emerge as a key industrial hub in the future.



Officials highlighted Nashik’s strengths, including strong connectivity, upcoming highways, and its balanced growth potential across industry, agriculture, and tourism sectors.



Mayor Himagauri Adke Aher noted that multiple infrastructure projects are already underway in preparation for the Kumbh and assured timely completion. She also emphasised the active participation of Nashik citizens in social initiatives.



Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the region is set to evolve from a pilgrimage destination into a broader tourism hub, on the lines of cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya. He added that long-term infrastructure development is being prioritized, along with cultural initiatives involving local artists. Plans are also in place for a ‘light and music show’ at Gandhi Talav.



Other officials, including NMDA Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and District Collector Ayush Prasad, highlighted ongoing policy support, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business initiatives aimed at attracting investment and supporting local enterprises.



Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar expressed confidence that the Kumbh will especially benefit small businesses and local entrepreneurs.



The event saw participation from industry bodies, entrepreneurs, investors, and startups, indicating strong interest in Nashik’s growth trajectory tied to the upcoming Kumbh Mela.