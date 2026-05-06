Nashik: “Factionalism Will Not Be Tolerated,” Says Uday Samant; Calls For Unity Ahead Of ZP Polls, Targets Saffron Flag Victory | Sourced

Nashik: "Get to work immediately to ensure that, under any circumstances, Shiv Sena's saffron flag flies high over the Nashik Zilla Parishad in the upcoming local body elections. Internal party differences and factionalism will not be tolerated whatsoever." In these unequivocal terms, Uday Samant Shiv Sena's newly appointed Liaison Minister for Nashik and the State Minister for Industries issued a stern warning to party office-bearers on Thursday, urging them to be fully prepared.

A review meeting involving office-bearers from the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies was held in Samant's presence. He was speaking at a press conference organised immediately following this meeting.

Contesting the Elections as the 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance)

This marked Samant's very first district tour since Eknath Shinde entrusted him with the responsibility of serving as the Liaison Minister for Nashik district. During this visit, he placed a strong emphasis on organisational strengthening. Samant stated, "All party positions ranging from Gatpramukhs (Block Chiefs) to Jilhapramukhs (District Chiefs) will be filled immediately. For the Zilla Parishad elections, we will contest as a united 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance). I have not come here to advocate for contesting 'on our own strength' (independently); rather, our primary objective is to fortify the Shiv Sena organisation at the grassroots level."

MoUs Worth ₹14,500 Crores Signed in Nashik; 35,000 Jobs to be created

Sharing significant and welcome news regarding the industrial sector in Nashik, Samant announced that a 'Kumbh Industrial Conference' is scheduled to be held in Nashik very soon, in the presence of the Chief Minister. During this event, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) representing investments worth approximately Rs 14,500 crores will be signed. Through these initiatives, an estimated 35,000 new jobs are expected to be generated within the Nashik district. He further noted that the land acquisition process for approximately 1,381 acres of land is currently underway in the Rajur-Bahula, Igatpuri, and Manmad regions. 'The Police Must Teach These Monsters a Lesson'

Samant expressed deep outrage over the incidents of atrocities committed against young girls in Pune and other cities. "It is the Shiv Sena's official stance that the police must teach the monsters involved in such incidents a stern lesson. The Chief Minister will request the High Court to expedite the appointment of judges for fast-track courts. The government will take stringent measures to root out such perversion," he clarified.

Key Points:

Action Against Factionalism: No leniency will be shown towards tendencies that create rifts within the party or cause it harm.

Mahindra Expansion Project: For the expansion of Mahindra & Mahindra, land will be acquired only after taking the farmers into confidence and providing them with fair compensation. This initiative is expected to generate an additional 10,000 to 15,000 jobs in Nashik.

Mandatory Hindi Examination: As the 'Minister for Marathi Language,' I will gather detailed information regarding the decision to make the Hindi language examination mandatory for government officials and issue an appropriate clarification on the matter.

Coordination Committee: A meeting of the coordination committee was held in Mumbai to resolve the bitterness among the cadres of the 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance); positive results of this initiative are expected to become visible at the district level within the next 10 days.