Nashik: “Development Will Not Slow Down,” Says CM Devendra Fadnavis At Kumbh Udyog Sangam; Push For Industrial Growth Through Strong Infrastructure | Sourced

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong confidence that Nashik will emerge as a major growth engine in the coming years. Highlighting its religious and spiritual importance due to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he said the city will not slow down in terms of development. He added that industrial growth will be driven by better infrastructure and increased capacity, leading to more investments and job creation.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik Investment Summit 2026, held at Hotel Taj. The event was attended by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, MP Shobha Bachhav, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, Development Commissioner (Industries) Deependra Kushwah, and several other dignitaries.

During the event, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹13,190 crore were signed with more than 300 entrepreneurs. These investments are expected to generate around 32,000 jobs in the region.

Fadnavis said that Nashik offers strong development opportunities and that platforms like the Kumbh Udyog Sangam play a key role in attracting investment. Over the past three years, district-level investment summits have brought in ₹31,945 crore, creating jobs for about 66,000 people. Around 77% of these MoUs have already been implemented across sectors such as electronics, agro-based industries, automobiles, textiles, and services.

He further stated that Nashik has attracted ₹57,000 crore in investments in the last two years alone, including ₹12,000 crore secured during the Davos summit. Major companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro have shown interest in investing or expanding in the region. However, he noted that the availability of land remains a key factor for future growth.

The Chief Minister said Nashik has now become an important industrial hub in North Maharashtra, along with cities like Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. He added that similar development is being seen in Marathwada and Vidarbha, ensuring balanced growth across regions.

Reiterating the goal of making Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy, Fadnavis said the government is now focusing on district-level development instead of only metro cities like Mumbai and Pune. Both large industries and MSMEs are being encouraged under this approach.

To make doing business easier, the government has introduced investor-friendly policies such as the “MAITRI” single-window system, which has already processed over three lakh applications. Maharashtra has also emerged as a startup hub with more than 30,000 startups, including many in the agriculture sector. The “One District One Product” initiative is also helping in branding and adding value to local products.

The state government is investing ₹33,000 crore in infrastructure for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This is expected to act as a major economic driver for the next 15 to 20 years. Improved connectivity, dry ports, ring roads, and other infrastructure projects are projected to create an economy worth ₹3 lakh crore in Nashik over the next decade.

Efforts are also being made to improve river cleanliness, protect the environment, and upgrade public facilities to make the Kumbh more accessible and sustainable.

Fadnavis said the upcoming Kumbh Mela will be a “digital Kumbh,” using technology for better management. He added that it will reflect equality, faith, and environmental responsibility while offering a smooth experience for devotees.

Kumbh Minister Girish Mahajan said the event belongs to every citizen of Nashik and called for active participation from industries. He also highlighted plans for better connectivity, including airport expansion and railway upgrades, along with large-scale tree plantation for a greener city.

Industries Minister Uday Samant said ₹14,500 crore in incentives have been distributed transparently, and 99% of applications have been resolved through the MAITRI system. He also announced new MIDC areas in Igatpuri, Rajur Bahula, and Manmad, covering around 1,300 acres.

Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam presented detailed development plans, stating that Nashik is emerging as a growth engine of North Maharashtra with major investments in roads, airport, railways, and digital infrastructure. Projects like the Samruddhi Highway connectivity, Nashik–Chennai and Nashik–Vadhavan corridors, and the Nashik Ring Road are expected to boost development further.

Development Commissioner Deependra Kushwah said MoUs worth ₹96,000 crore have been signed across Maharashtra, including ₹12,000 crore for Nashik, with a 72% success rate. He stressed efforts to position Nashik not just as a religious and wine capital but also as a major industrial hub.

The Chief Minister was also felicitated with a model of the Pushpak Viman prepared by women’s self-help groups. Several MLAs, senior officials, and dignitaries were present at the event.