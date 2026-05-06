Nashik: Bombay High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Former BJP Corporator Uddhav Nimse In Panchavati Murder Case |

Nashik: Former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse has been granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court. He was arrested in connection with the murder of a youth during a violent clash between two groups in August 2025. Around 15 accused in the case had already been granted bail, and now Nimse is also set to be released from jail.



The incident took place in the Panchavati area, where a fierce clash broke out between the Nimse and Dhotre groups. During the attack, Rahul Dhotre was seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at Adgaon Police Station against Nimse and about 25 other accused.



Following the incident, Nimse was absconding for several days. However, he surrendered to the police on October 15 last year. With the Bombay High Court now granting him conditional bail, the case has entered a new phase.