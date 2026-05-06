Nashik: Law And Order In State ‘In Shambles,’ Says Congress; Demands Death Penalty, Holds Protest Over Nasrapur Incident

Nashik: Congress Protests Over Nasrapur Minor Murder; Demands Death Penalty For Accused | Sourced

Nashik: In Maharashtra, incidents of atrocities against minor girls and women have crossed all limits, and the state's law and order machinery has completely collapsed. Akash Chhajed, President of the Nashik City Congress Committee, has aggressively demanded that the monster responsible for the brutal murder of a little girl in Nasrapur be immediately hanged.

To condemn the incident at Nusrapur, vigorous protests were staged today by the Nashik City Congress within the premises of Congress Bhavan. During the demonstration, party workers raised slogans against the government, making the entire area reverberate with their voices.

Addressing the protesters on this occasion, Akash Chhajed stated, "On one hand, women and girls in the state remain unsafe, while on the other, ruling ministers and BJP leaders are engrossed in celebrating their electoral victories. This is utterly reprehensible. The very ministers who ought to have visited the victim's family to strive for justice are instead busy dancing and revealing. This government has become shockingly insensitive; the Governor must immediately dismiss this administration."

During the agitation, a demand was raised to award the death penalty to the perpetrator of the Nusrapur incident. Slogans such as "Stop atrocities against women!" and "Down with the insensitive government!" rang out across the Congress Bhavan premises. This protest has significantly heated up the political atmosphere in Nashik.

Prominent leaders and office bearers present at the protest included Senior Leader Ulhas Satbhai, Senior Vice President Sandeep Sharma, Nashik District NSUI President Altamash Shaikh, City Congress Minority Department President Javed Ibrahim, and the OBC wing representatives. Department President Gaurav Sonar, District Minorities President Tanveer Tamboli, City Women's Congress President Swati Jadhav, and District Women's Congress President Vanita Mulane were present in large numbers, along with numerous other office bearers.

Hundreds of party workers participated in the event, notably including Dhondiram Bodke, Mustaq Qureshi, Anna More, Santosh Thakur, Swapnil Patil, Guddi Khan, Julie D'Souza, Aslam Pehelwan, Farooq Mansuri, Shivaji Gambhir, Shailesh Maind, Prakash Mali, Sunil Rajput, Javed Qazi, Dr Syed Nadeem, Imran Shaikh, Saeed Maniyar, Anita Suryavanshi, and Afroz Khan.