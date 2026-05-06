Nashik: ‘Super-100’ Selection Test On May 8; Exam At 25 Centres Across District, Seating Details Released Online | Sourced

Nashik: The Secondary Education Department of the Nashik Zilla Parishad will conduct the selection test for its ‘Super-100’ initiative on Friday, May 8, 2026. The examination will be held across 25 centres in 15 talukas of the district, giving students from all regions an equal opportunity to participate.

The exam will take place on a single day from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students have been instructed to reach their respective centres by 10:00 AM to avoid any last-minute issues.

The ‘Super-100’ initiative aims to support talented students from rural and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds by preparing them for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Under this programme, selected students will receive quality academic coaching, necessary facilities, and expert guidance. The initiative has already generated strong interest, and a large number of students are expected to appear for the test.

The Zilla Parishad has published detailed information about seating arrangements, exam centres, and other important instructions on its official website. The Secondary Education Department has advised all candidates to check their seat numbers and centre details in advance.

On the day of the examination, students must report to their centres by 10:00 AM. They are required to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen. It is also mandatory for candidates to bring their Class 10 hall ticket along with their Aadhaar Card for verification.