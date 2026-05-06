Nashik TCS Case: Ashwini Chainani Moves Bombay HC For Bail; Hearing On May 11 | FPJ Photo

Ashwini Chainani, one of the accused in the case involving allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail.

After the Nashik Sessions Court rejected her initial bail plea, she filed an appeal before the High Court. A hearing on the application is scheduled for May 11.

Taking into account the gravity of the case and the victims' allegations, the Nashik Sessions Court had earlier rejected Chainani’s bail application.

The ongoing investigation has raised preliminary suspicions that Chainani, who holds the position of Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the company, allegedly turned a blind eye to the harassment and shielded the accused individuals.

Meanwhile, other key suspects in the case -- Danish Shaikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Tausif Attar -- have been remanded to judicial custody following the expiry of their police custody. All four had filed bail applications in the Nashik Road Court. However, they have not yet received any relief.

With Chainani now moving the High Court, all eyes are on the hearing scheduled for May 11. It remains to be seen whether she will be granted relief or if the Sessions Court’s decision will be upheld.

In a related development, Nida Khan, alleged to be the mastermind in the case, remains at large. Teams from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are conducting searches at multiple locations to trace her. Police believe her arrest could reveal crucial details related to the case.