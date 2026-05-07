Nashik: NTKMA And Vishwaraj Foundation Sign MoU To Provide Purified Water At Kushavart Kund | Sourced

Nashik: Vishwaraj Environment Limited, a subsidiary of Vishwaraj Foundation, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority to provide clean, pure and disinfected water to lakhs of devotees at Kushavart Kund.



Kushavart Kund holds immense religious significance and is revered as the symbolic origin point of the sacred Godavari River. Every year, lakhs of devotees take a holy dip at the kund before offering prayers at the Trimbakeshwar Temple, making it one of the most visited spiritual destinations in Nashik district. Through this partnership, Vishwaraj Foundation aims to ensure that devotees can continue this sacred tradition safely and respectfully by providing access to clean and purified water around the clock.



Speaking about the initiative, Sarang Arun Lakhani said, “In India, water is not merely a basic necessity; it is deeply connected with faith, culture and community life. Through this initiative, we are not only ensuring access to clean and safe water but also helping preserve the sanctity of an experience that holds immense cultural and religious importance for millions of Indians. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to creating long-term impact for communities across the country by bringing together sustainability, public service and cultural preservation.”



The initiative reflects Vishwaraj Foundation’s broader philosophy of creating measurable social impact through its ‘4P’ model: Public, Private, Partnership and People. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, the foundation operates skill development centres for women, youth and students, offering training in computer education, spoken English, tailoring, stitching and beauty services to support livelihoods. In addition, the foundation is implementing several social initiatives focused on water conservation, public safety and community participation to build sustainable and scalable development models.