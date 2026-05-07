Nashik MHADA Scam: Senior Officials From Town Planning And Land Records Departments Detained In Land Fraud Probe | Sourced

Nashik: A new twist has emerged in the alleged MHADA land fraud scam. Following the arrest of Deputy Tehsildar Nitin Patil, the city crime branch has now detained Assistant Director of the Town Planning Department Kalpesh Patil and Deputy Superintendent of the Land Records Department Bipin Kajale. The action has created a stir across the city. Shockingly, Bipin Kajale himself had earlier lodged the complaint alleging fraud against the government in this case.



The allegations involve 49 prominent developers in Nashik city, accused of cheating the government by failing to transfer the mandatory 20 percent quota of houses and land reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) beneficiaries to MHADA.



Considering the seriousness of the case, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule ordered the formation of a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scam. The six-member committee includes the Settlement Commissioner, Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, Nashik Police Commissioner, Director of Town Planning, and Deputy Director of Land Records. The committee has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report within one month. The probe is currently underway.



Earlier, Deputy Tehsildar Nitin Patil was arrested on May 3 in connection with the same case and is presently in police custody. Subsequently, the crime branch detained Kalpesh Patil and Bipin Kajale for further investigation.