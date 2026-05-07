Nashik: Sanjay Raut Leads Protest At Collectorate Over Ring Road Land Acquisition Assault Case | Sourced

Nashik: The alleged assault on women farmers during the Ring Road land acquisition process has triggered strong political reactions in Nashik. A Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation led by Sanjay Raut reached the District Collector’s office on Thursday along with affected farmers and party workers, demanding action against officials involved in the incident.



Upon arriving at the office, the delegation was informed that District Collector Ayush Prasad was away attending a Kharif review meeting. Additional Collector Hemangi Patil attempted to meet the delegation, but Raut insisted on speaking directly with the Collector and staged a sit-in inside the Collector’s chamber.



Raut stated that he would not leave the office until the Collector personally met the delegation. He also mentioned that he had spoken to the Collector over the phone and would wait for nearly an hour for his arrival. In view of the tense situation, a heavy police deployment from the Sarkarwada Police was stationed around the Collectorate premises.



Later, Collector Ayush Prasad reached the office and held discussions with the Shiv Sena delegation. During the meeting, he assured that those found responsible in the assault case would not be spared. MP Rajabhau Waje, Vasant Gite and Dattatray Suryavanshi were also present.

What is the case?

The controversy stems from the land measurement process underway at Matori and Mungsare villages for acquiring nearly 365 hectares of land for the proposed Ring Road project linked to Sinhastha development works. Villagers had opposed the survey operation conducted last Saturday.



According to local residents, police personnel allegedly entered homes in the presence of Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Datta, dragged women out and assaulted them during the protest. Videos of the incident later went viral on social media, sparking widespread anger against the administration.