 Nashik Sees Surge In Solar Adoption: 9,500 Residents Save ₹16 Lakh In Property Tax
The increasing adoption of solar energy contributes to the sustainable development of Nashik and reduces the overall demand for conventional energy sources

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Nashik Sees Surge In Solar Adoption: 9,500 Residents Save ₹16 Lakh In Property Tax | Representative Pic

The adoption of renewable energy in Nashik is steadily rising, with 9,500 citizens availing themselves of a five per cent discount in property tax by installing solar systems on their houses, resulting in savings of about ₹16 lakh. Most beneficiaries are from the Panchavati division.

As Nashik continues to expand, the electricity demand is also increasing. To promote renewable energy over conventional sources, the government has provided various incentives, and the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has introduced concession schemes for rooftop solar water heaters, rainwater harvesting, EV charging stations, solar power panels, and wastewater recycling systems. Citizens who install solar water heaters and panels receive a five per cent discount on their property tax bill.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend of Nashik residents opting for solar energy devices. Currently, 9,500 citizens benefit from the property tax discount, totalling nearly ₹16 lakhs. The discount is applicable if the bill is paid anytime during the year.

The increasing adoption of solar energy contributes to the sustainable development of Nashik and reduces the overall demand for conventional energy sources. The NMC's initiatives to promote renewable energy are effective, as evidenced by substantial savings and a growing number of beneficiaries. Citizens not only save money on electricity bills but also on property tax, while also contributing to environmental conservation through renewable energy.

| Division      | Beneficiaries | Total Exception         |

| Satpur        | 712           | ₹1,16,000            |

| Nashik West   | 914           | ₹2,24,000            |

| Nashik East   | 1,266         | ₹2,19,000            |

| Panchavati    | 2,345         | ₹4,64,000            |

| New Nashik    | 2,420         | ₹3,54,000            |

| Nashik Road   | 1,787         | ₹2,83,000            |

