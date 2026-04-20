Nashik Sees Sharp Drop In Temperature After Unseasonal Rains; Agriculture Faces Fresh Crisis | Anand Chaini

Nashik: Over the past few days, citizens across the state have been severely distressed by intense heat and heatwave conditions. However, for the last two days, the atmosphere in both urban and rural areas has shifted, marked by a heavily overcast sky. Consequently, the temperature, which had soared to 40°C, has now dropped to around 35°C. While this has brought some relief to the public, fears are being expressed that these persistent fluctuations in weather patterns could prove detrimental to standing crops.

The intensity of the summer heat escalated following the Holi festival. Right from the beginning of March, the sun beat down relentlessly, driving temperatures up to 39°C. In the first week of April, unseasonal rains and hailstorms caused the mercury to dip to 32°C. However, a heatwave subsequently returned, pushing temperatures back up to 40°C. With the scorching heat becoming unbearable as early as 11:00 AM, marketplaces wore a deserted look. Workers and labourers living under tin-roofed shelters faced immense physical strain due to the extreme heat.

Now, with dark clouds gathering in the sky, the intensity of the heat has subsided. On Sunday, the temperature settled at 35°C. The minimum temperature on Monday morning in Nashik City was recorded at 21.8°C, with 1.8 mm of rainfall. Monday started with heavy lightning and winds. The rains started around early hours at 1 am, and the moderate showers continued till the early morning hours.

Threat to Orchards and Crops

These weather fluctuations have become a cause for grave concern among farmers. The combination of intense heat, unseasonal rains, and the current overcast conditions raises the likelihood of an increased infestation of pests and diseases. There are fears that mango and pomegranate orchards, in particular, could suffer a severe blow. Issues such as flower shedding and the appearance of spots on fruits may arise. Farmers are deeply anxious as these erratic weather shifts coincide with the crucial harvesting season for onions and wheat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely in the Konkan region between April 19 and 21. This is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Wind speeds are projected to range from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Residents and fishermen in the Konkan region have been urged to exercise particular caution.

In the Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, intermittent rainfall, storms, and gusty winds are likely until April 23. As this weather instability is expected to persist, it is likely to impact daily life and agricultural activities.

The administration has appealed to citizens and farmers to adhere to the advisories issued by the Weather Department.