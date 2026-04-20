Nashik: Nida Khan Suspended By TCS In Sexual Harassment Case, Company Takes Major Action | Sourced

Nashik: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended absconding accused Nida Khan in connection with a sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion case reported within the company. The suspension letter, issued on April 9, marks a significant internal action as authorities continue to investigate the alleged misconduct involving multiple employees at TCS's Nashik office.

Nida Khan, who joined TCS as a Process Associate on December 27, 2021, has been suspended with immediate effect. As per the order issued by HR Head Shekhar Kamble, her network access has been revoked, and she has been instructed to return all company assets. She has also been barred from entering office premises or working remotely and is prohibited from contacting any employees in connection with the case. The company has directed her to maintain strict confidentiality, warning that any violation will invite further disciplinary action.

The case pertains to serious allegations involving sexual harassment, exploitation, and forced religious conversion of female employees at a multinational IT firm in Nashik. Multiple accused have been named in the case, and investigations have revealed suspicious email communications and possible financial links, prompting a deeper probe by authorities.

Meanwhile, Nashik Police teams have been actively searching for Nida Khan over the past several days. Reports suggest that she is currently absconding and is also believed to be pregnant.