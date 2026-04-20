Nashik Shocker: Man Kidnaps Estranged Wife At Gunpoint In Satpur, Police Launch Hunt | Representational Image

Nashik: A shocking incident of kidnapping at gunpoint has created panic in the Satpur area late Saturday night. A case has been registered against the suspect, Akshay Yuvaraj Patil (resident of Badlapur, Thane district).



According to available information, Akshay, originally from Satpur, had a love marriage a few years ago. However, after his wife discovered his criminal background, differences arose between them. Akshay had promised to give up his criminal activities and lead a normal life, after which their relationship temporarily improved. But as he continued his involvement in crime, his wife eventually separated from him and began living with her parents in Satpur.

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On Saturday (April 18), around midnight, Akshay reportedly arrived in Nashik from Badlapur. He created a disturbance at his in-laws’ house, threatened family members, and allegedly used a revolver-like weapon to intimidate them. He then forcibly took his wife into a four-wheeler and fled the scene, abducting her.

The incident caused widespread fear in the locality.



Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case has been registered at Satpur Police Station. A special police team has been dispatched to Thane and Mumbai to trace and apprehend the suspect.