Dedh Ishqiya Writer Darab Farooqui Raises 8 Questions On TCS Nashik Case, Flags Gaps In Narrative | Sourced

Pune: Bollywood screenwriter Darab Farooqui has raised eight pointed questions about the ongoing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik case, arguing that the public narrative around the investigation lacks internal consistency and clarity.

Farooqui, known for films like Dedh Ishqiya and Notebook, said the case appears to follow a familiar pattern seen in previous high-profile controversies -- where serious allegations are amplified in public discourse before being fully tested by evidence.

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He stressed that he is not dismissing the possibility of wrongdoing or the experiences of women involved. However, he did question the way the case had unfolded and been portrayed.

In a detailed article on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out that the case did not begin with a direct complaint from an alleged victim or an internal HR escalation, which is typically the first step in workplace harassment matters.

Instead, he noted, it started with a complaint by a political party worker regarding a woman’s personal religious practices, which was followed by a covert police operation inside the office.

Nida Khan’s Role Questioned

Farooqui also questioned the portrayal of one of the accused, Nida Khan, who has been described in some reports as a key figure in suppressing complaints.

He cited claims that she held a relatively junior role as a telecaller, arguing that such a position would not carry the authority required to influence institutional processes like complaint handling.

In contrast, he highlighted the role of another accused, a senior HR official who was part of the internal complaints mechanism, suggesting that the focus of the narrative may not align with actual positions of authority within the organisation.

He further questioned allegations related to religious influence and conversion, asking whether there is concrete evidence of systematic coercion or organised activity. He noted that publicly available information does not clearly establish the scale or existence of such a network, despite serious claims being made.

‘Doubts Regarding International Angle’

Farooqui also raised doubts about the international angle of the case, particularly references to an alleged foreign link based on limited and unverified details. He cautioned against escalating a workplace-related issue into a broader national security narrative without substantial evidence.

Drawing parallels with past cases that were widely publicised but later weakened in court, he warned against what he described as “trial by media". He said such narratives can cause lasting damage, even if they do not hold up under legal scrutiny.

At the same time, he emphasised that allegations of harassment or misconduct must be investigated thoroughly and fairly. “Serious claims deserve serious investigation,” he said, adding that clarity and due process are essential.

The TCS Nashik case is currently under investigation, with multiple agencies involved. Officials have not yet publicly addressed many of the specific questions raised, and further findings are awaited.