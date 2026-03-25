Nashik: Scrap 40,000 Cap On Pandit Deendayal Scheme, Extend To Rural Areas Ravan Yuvak Foundation | Sourced

Nashik: The Ravan Yuvak Foundation has submitted a demand to the Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department, urging the removal of the 40,000-student cap currently imposed on the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Scheme, a program implemented for tribal students. The Foundation insists that benefits be extended to all applicant students and that the scheme be launched in rural areas as well.

Office bearers of the Ravan Yuvak Foundation formally presented this demand by sending a letter to the Divisional Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department in Nashik on March 25, 2026. The letter highlights that a significant number of tribal students migrate to cities for their education; under this scheme, students who are unable to secure a seat in government hostels are provided with a monthly stipend of ₹4,000. However, due to the restrictive limit of 40,000 beneficiaries, thousands of students are deprived of the scheme's benefits every year, thereby jeopardising their education.

The foundation stated, “While the department receives over 56,000 applications annually, benefits are currently extended to only 40,000 students. Consequently, the remaining 16,000 students face severe financial hardships in pursuing their education. Therefore, the 40,000-student cap must be abolished to ensure that every eligible applicant receives the benefits of this scheme. Furthermore, the program should be expanded to cover students residing in rural areas as well.”

Representatives of the Ravan Yuvak Foundation remarked, “It is imperative that this scheme not remain confined solely to students in urban centres but be expanded to encompass rural regions as well. Such an expansion would provide much-needed financial assistance to tribal students in rural areas, ensuring that their educational journey remains uninterrupted.”

The Foundation has expressed its expectation that the Tribal Development Department will take a positive and expeditious decision regarding this matter. The letter bears the signatures of the Foundation's office bearers and members.

Currently, admission to the hostels operated by the state's Tribal Development Department is granted to 40,000 students. Given that 56,000 applications were received this year, approximately 16,000 students are likely to be left without the benefits provided by the scheme. Against this backdrop, the demand put forth by the Ravan Yuvak Foundation is being widely regarded as a measure taken in the best interest of tribal students. All eyes are now fixed on whether or not the Tribal Development Department will give serious consideration to this demand.