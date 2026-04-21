Nashik: ‘Save Trees, Save Nashik’ Cry As Environmentalists March To Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan Against Tree Felling | Sourced

Nashik: Environmental enthusiasts today staged a massive protest march in the city area from College Road to the Nashik Municipal Corporation at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan against the tree-felling activities undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Opposing the cutting down of trees for the preparation of Kumbh Mela, citizens, particularly women, took to the streets in large numbers, holding banners that read ‘Save Tapovan, Save Nashik.’ Chanting slogans such as “Save Trees, Save Nashik” and “Development Does Not Mean Destruction,” the march proceeded from BYK Circle towards Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan (the Municipal Headquarters).

The environmentalists participating in the march emphasised that, against the backdrop of rising temperatures and pollution, the felling of trees within the city poses a grave threat to Nashik. One protester stated, “Trees that are 100 to 200 years old cannot simply be replaced by ten-year-old saplings. Stop this slaughter of trees in the name of development.” The march gained significant momentum and impact due to the massive participation of women. They also issued an appeal, urging everyone to unite and raise their voices, asserting that “saving trees is a duty incumbent upon us all.”

As the march advanced towards Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, pressure on the municipal administration intensified. Prior to this, protests had also been held against the felling of centuries-old banyan trees on Gangapur Road; now, a broad-based public movement to save trees is gaining momentum across the entire city, including Tapovan.

In preparation for the 2026–28 Kumbh Mela, tree-felling operations are currently underway in various areas, including Gangapur Road, Dwarka, and Tapovan, involving the cutting down of thousands of trees. Experts have already cast doubt on the Municipal Corporation's claims regarding 'tree transplantation.' It is being reported that, due to a disregard for scientific protocols during the process, the survival rate of trees aged 300 to 400 years is less than 1%. Activists allege that work is continuing in certain areas, despite an interim stay order issued by the NGT.

Environmentalists, the Tree Protection Committee, women's organisations, and local citizens have united to spread the message: "Save Nashik's Green Canopy." On social media, hashtags such as #SaveTapovan, #SaveGangapurTrees, and #SaveTrees are currently trending.

Residents of Nashik, the time has come!

Every tree in the city is a part of Nashik's heritage. Do not allow a 'concrete jungle' to be created under the pretext of the Kumbh Mela. Raise your voice through peaceful means and compel the Municipal Corporation to find alternative solutions, the protestors appealed.

Demands of the March

- Do not cut down any trees in the Tapovan area.

- Find alternative solutions to tree felling for the construction of Sadhugram for the Kumbh Mela.

- Protect the city’s heritage trees, some of which are 100 to 200 years old.

- Ensure a harmonious balance between development and environmental conservation.