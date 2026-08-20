Nashik: Sanjegaon Woman’s Death In Car Crash Takes Murder Turn; Suspect Detained |

Nashik: The case involving the death of a 34-year-old married woman, who was run over by a car in Sanjegaon (Wadivare area), has taken a new turn. Deepak Shivaji Sendane (alias Saindane) has been detained after the Wadivare police investigation revealed suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Rupali Nilesh Patil.

It is reported that he confessed to the murder during preliminary questioning. The process of registering a murder case is now underway. Rupali Patil resided in Ekdantnagar, Ambad, and worked at a laboratory in Pawannagar, CIDCO.

On Tuesday morning, she left home stating she was going to work. Investigations revealed that she subsequently travelled to the Viholi area with the suspect, Deepak Sendane, in a car bearing the registration number MH 03 AR 5452.

Read Also Nashik: Monsoon Test Launched To Assess River Rescue Preparedness For MahaSimhastha 2027

Initially, it was claimed that after parking the car near 'Hotel Mirchi' in Sanjegaon, the two were walking towards the hotel when Rupali was suddenly struck by a car and run over, sustaining severe injuries. She passed away before she could be taken for medical treatment.

However, due to the circumstances of the incident and suspicions raised by the family, the Wadivare police intensified their investigation. Senior Police Inspector Dheeraj Mahajan of the Wadivare Police Station is conducting the further probe.

How did the incident occur?

Around 1:00 PM on Tuesday (August 18), a speeding car struck the woman with great force near the gate of 'Hotel Hirvi Mirchi' in Sanjegaon. Rupali Nilesh Patil (age 35, resident of Nashik) sustained severe injuries to her chest and limbs and passed away during treatment.

The deceased woman's brother, Amol Ravindra Patil, lodged a complaint at the Wadivare Police Station. Accordingly, a case (No. 237/2026) has been registered against the car driver, Deepak Shivaji Saindane. Charges have been filed under Sections 281, 106(1), and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following the incident, the police completed the panchnama and necessary investigative procedures; a forensic van was also summoned to the site. Police Sub-Inspector Ramnath Dive is conducting further investigations under the guidance of Police Inspector Dheeraj Mahajan.

The incident has caused shock and grief in the Sanjegaon area, and the police have initiated a thorough inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.