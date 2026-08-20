Nashik: Industrial Development Set For Fresh Boost As Government Responds To AIMA, NIMA Demands | Sourced

Nashik: The sustained efforts by the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), and public representatives to address issues related to stamp duty in the city and improve infrastructure in the Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas have received a positive response from the state government. This is expected to give a fresh impetus to Nashik’s industrial development.



A delegation met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and raised various issues related to stamp duty affecting citizens and entrepreneurs. The Deputy Chief Minister gave a positive assurance that appropriate action would be taken on the issues. Similarly, a detailed discussion was held with State Industries Minister Uday Samant regarding the funds required for road development in the Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas. Samant responded positively and directed the concerned department to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the road development projects on an urgent basis.

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AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, NIMA President Ashish Nahar and office-bearers of other industrial associations have been consistently pursuing the concerns of entrepreneurs with the government, keeping in view the need for better infrastructure and Nashik’s future industrial expansion. These efforts are expected to accelerate the development of concrete roads, transportation facilities and other infrastructure in the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates.



The unity between AIMA and NIMA and their coordination with the state government are proving crucial for Nashik’s industrial development. The initiatives undertaken by the two associations are expected to pave the way for stronger and more efficient infrastructure, thereby creating a more favourable environment for industries to expand and operate in Nashik.