Nashik: Saints, Mahants And Devotees Take Part In Nagar Parikrama Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh

Nashik: A grand Nagar Parikrama was organised in Nashik on Friday, Oct 30, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The religious procession witnessed the participation of saints, mahants, representatives of the three major akharas and thousands of devotees, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere across the city.

The event was organised as part of the religious celebrations leading up to the inauguration of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Read Also Nashik: President Murmu To Hoist Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag At Ramkund On Saturday

Decorated Palanquin Main Attraction

The procession commenced from Modi Ground in Tapovan at 2 pm.

A specially decorated palanquin carrying the religious flag, the sacred Kumbh and an idol of Goddess Godavari was the main attraction.

Saints and mahants from the three major akharas participated in the procession, accompanied by tableaux and religious symbols highlighting the traditions and spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela and the River Godavari.

Procession Passes Through Major City Roads

The procession passed through Tapovan, Panchavati, Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Kathya Maruti Chowk, Devi Chowk, Ganeshwadi, Phool Bazaar, Gadge Maharaj Bridge, Delhi Darwaza, Nehru Chowk, Dhumal Point, Main Road, Ravivar Karanja and Ahilyabai Holkar Bridge before reaching Ramkund.

A special Godavari Aarti was performed on the banks of the river upon the arrival of the procession, marking an important religious moment in the celebrations.

Elaborate Security and Traffic Arrangements

The district administration, Nashik Municipal Corporation and police department made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

Security, crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency services were coordinated along the route.

The Nagar Parikrama set the tone for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Oct 31, at Ramkund, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

The ceremony will formally herald the beginning of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela festivities.