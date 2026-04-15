Nashik: Rupali Chakankar Breaks Silence, Seeks Probe Into ‘Anonymous Letter’ In Ashok Kharat Case

Nashik: Rupali Chakankar Breaks Silence, Seeks Probe Into ‘Anonymous Letter’ In Kharat Case | File Photo

Nashik: The case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has currently stirred the political and social atmosphere. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting an in-depth probe into the matter, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also raided the accused’s residence and offices. As part of this investigation, SIT officials questioned Pratibha Chakankar, the sister of Rupali Chakankar, for nearly 10 hours on Monday. Commenting on this, she clarified that someone had fraudulently opened a fake bank account in her name and that she has absolutely no connection with any transactions made through it.

After maintaining silence for 28 consecutive days amid these developments, Rupali Chakankar has finally expressed her firm stand through a social media post from Pune.

In a detailed Facebook post, Rupali Chakankar strongly demanded a thorough investigation into an anonymous letter that allegedly originated from Beed district. She expressed anguish that, without any substantial evidence, she is being placed in the dock like a criminal solely on the basis of a single letter. She also clarified in the post that she had deliberately avoided appearing before the media so that the SIT investigation could proceed completely impartially and without any external pressure.



She further stated that many allegations have been made against political figures in Maharashtra over the years, but those were always backed by evidence. However, for the last 28 days, extremely baseless allegations have been levelled against her and her family purely out of political vendetta and with the intention of defaming them, she alleged. She also pointed out that the accusers have so far failed to provide any evidence regarding the anonymous letter, and even the media has not demanded proof. Raising a direct question about how exactly this letter reached them, she indirectly targeted a woman leader from Beed.



She firmly demanded that the truth must come out regarding who helped circulate this anonymous letter from the police to the media, without verifying any facts and purely as part of a malicious attempt to tarnish her image. Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat has also clearly stated that anonymous letters without a name and address hold zero legal validity.

Despite this, she insisted that an urgent investigation must be carried out to determine who deliberately sent this mischievous and malicious letter and from where. She also expressed confidence that she has no direct or indirect connection whatsoever with any financial dealings or land purchases in the Ashok Kharat case, and that the truth will eventually emerge strongly at the appropriate time.