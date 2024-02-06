Nashik Road Railway Station Unveils 'Pustak Ghar' To Foster Reading Culture Among Travellers |

In an effort to promote reading habits, especially among children, a 'Pustak Ghar' has been inaugurated at Nashik Road Railway Station. This initiative, part of the railways' push to encourage reading, offers free books to passengers.

Situated on the first platform of Nashik Road Station, the book house is a project initiated by the Bhusawal Division of the Indian Railways. Passengers waiting for delayed trains can now enjoy reading books available in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

Unlike traditional bookstores, these books are provided free of charge by the railway authorities. Passengers are encouraged to return the books after reading, ensuring others can benefit from the initiative.

Inspired by a similar concept in a Kerala village, the book house aims to provide passengers with an alternative to using mobile phones while waiting for trains. With a daily footfall of 15-20,000 passengers, it is expected to be a popular addition.

Passengers have responded positively to the initiative, appreciating the opportunity to engage with books and gain knowledge during their spare time. This initiative is part of a series of recent improvements at Nashik Road station, including water dispensers, dust extraction machines, an Oxygen Park, and toys for children. Additionally, modern amenities such as escalators, lifts, CCTV cameras, and Japanese-style pod hotels have been introduced, enhancing the overall passenger experience.