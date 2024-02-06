Nashik: Farmers Panic As Leopard Cubs Found In Sugarcane Fields |

Panic gripped farmers in Kotamgaon near Nashik Road as leopard cubs were found in the sugarcane fields on Tuesday. The forest department is mobilising efforts to reunite the cubs with their mother.

While working in the field owned by Bhagwant Rama Ghuge, farmers were startled to encounter eight to ten-day-old leopard cubs. Concerned about the presence of the mother leopard, the farmers promptly ceased their work and vacated the area.

Upon receiving the report, forest officers Anil Ahirrao and Vijay Patil, guided by Deputy Conservator of Forest Pankaj Garg and Forest Officer Anil Pawar, rushed to the location. The cubs were carefully placed in a crate to avoid any contact.

The forest department plans to monitor the cubs using installed cameras, anticipating the return of the female leopard to retrieve them. Despite these efforts, farmers remain apprehensive about working in the area due to safety concerns.

Efforts are underway to safely reunite the leopard cubs with their mother, ensuring the safety of both wildlife and local residents.