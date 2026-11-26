Nashik Road Accidents: 482 Crashes Claim 154 Lives In 10 Months As Potholes, Excavations And Traffic Diversions Raise Safety Concerns | Representational Image

Nashik: Nashik has witnessed an alarming 482 road accidents in the first ten months of 2026, claiming 154 lives and leaving several others seriously injured. The figures highlight the growing road safety crisis in the city, where ongoing infrastructure development, road excavations, potholes and poorly managed traffic diversions are creating hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians. On average, the city has recorded nearly 48 accidents and 15 fatalities every month, translating into almost one road accident death every two days.

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Interestingly, internal city roads have emerged as more dangerous than national highways. Of the 482 accidents, 316 occurred on internal and other city roads, accounting for nearly 65.6 per cent of the total. These accidents claimed 80 lives and left 258 people seriously injured. In comparison, 153 accidents on national highways resulted in 68 fatalities, while 13 accidents on state highways claimed six lives. The figures challenge the common perception that highways are the most accident-prone stretches and underline the urgent need to improve safety on roads within the city.

The ongoing infrastructure development ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela has further complicated the traffic situation. Road widening, concretisation, underground drainage works, water pipeline installations and other civic projects have led to extensive road excavations and diversions. In several areas, motorists are struggling with incomplete roads, potholes, loose construction material, inadequate warning signs and poorly maintained alternative routes. The slow pace of several projects has also raised concerns, with the Nashik Municipal Corporation issuing notices to contractors over delays. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to these conditions, especially during night hours when inadequate street lighting and missing reflectors increase accident risks.

The rising accident toll calls for immediate and coordinated intervention by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, traffic police, Public Works Department and contractors. Proper barricading, reflective signage, illuminated warning indicators, pothole repairs, safe pedestrian pathways and effective traffic management must become mandatory at every construction site. Strict action should also be taken against contractors and agencies neglecting safety standards.

Development is essential for Nashik's future and the successful conduct of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, but it cannot come at the cost of human lives. The alarming loss of 154 lives in just ten months is a stark reminder that road safety must receive as much priority as infrastructure development.

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