Nashik: Long-Pending Road Issue At Gonde Industrial Estate Set To Be Resolved As AIMA Secures Approval For CSR-Funded 1.3-Km Development | File photo

Nashik: The long-pending road issue in the Gonde Industrial Estate is finally set to be resolved, thanks to the initiative taken by the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA). The 1.3-km stretch from the VSCL (Parle) company gate to the Muniyar Roofing company gate will be developed using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar has granted immediate approval for the proposed work, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare informed.

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In this regard, a delegation led by AIMA President Rajendra Pansare and comprising Treasurer Avinash Bodke, Yogesh Aher, Deepak Wagh and Sachin Patil met Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar and submitted a memorandum highlighting the road-related problems faced by industries in the Gonde Industrial Estate for nearly a decade. Taking serious note of the issue, Pawar immediately approved the proposed road development work, marking a significant step towards its execution. Senior officials from Parle and Muniyar Roofing were also part of the delegation.

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The 1.3-km road, which is approximately four metres wide, is in an extremely poor condition and serves as an important route for industrial transportation. Its deteriorating condition has been hampering the movement of goods, causing vehicle damage, increasing transportation costs and affecting the supply of raw materials. The situation has also created difficulties for the expansion plans of some industries. Despite repeated representations by industrialists to the authorities, the issue had remained unresolved for years. AIMA eventually took the initiative and coordinated with the administration to identify a solution through CSR funding. The development is expected to provide considerable relief to industrial units and improve their day-to-day operations.

"Strengthening infrastructure in rural areas is equally essential for industrial development. Resolving this long-pending road issue will not only improve transportation facilities in the Gonde Industrial Estate but also provide a boost to future industrial expansion."

- Rajendra Pansare

President, AIMA