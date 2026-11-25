Nashik: Gangapur Dam Boat Club Unlikely To Reopen Before December Amid Pending Permissions | Sourced

Nashik: For the past four to five months, tourists visiting Gangapur Dam to enjoy boating have had to return disappointed. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Boat Club, which has remained closed since the monsoon, shows no signs of reopening. The process of obtaining permission from the Water Resources Department and renewing the agreement remains stalled at the administrative level.

As the matter falls outside the jurisdiction of the local office and requires a decision from higher authorities, tourists will likely have to wait until after December for a resolution. In recent years, the boat club at Gangapur Dam had become a major tourist attraction in Nashik, drawing residents and visitors from outside the city. With the facility closed, the tourist spot now lies deserted.

The MTDC has not announced a definitive date for the resumption of operations. The boat club uses water from the dam, and its reopening depends on the completion of the formal agreement process, which requires permission from the Water Resources Department to use the water.

A five-year agreement with the MTDC expired in December 2025. Although the authorities extended permission for a short period thereafter, the state government’s new tourism policy necessitated a formal renewal of the agreement. The government has introduced new provisions regarding the leasing of government land in dam areas, and the agreement must now comply with the updated policy.

A proposal must be submitted to the regulatory board for approval, with higher authorities rather than the local office taking the final decision.

The Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department clarified that the agreement must be renewed in accordance with the provisions of the new tourism policy. He also said the local office was following up on the matter with higher authorities.

The renewal process will move forward only after the regulatory board grants approval. Consequently, a decision is likely only after December, and the date for resuming operations remains uncertain.