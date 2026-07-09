Nashik: Reservoir Levels Rise Sharply As Godavari Floodwaters Recede After Heavy Rain | Sourced

Nashik: Three consecutive days of heavy rainfall have significantly boosted water storage levels in reservoirs across Nashik district, providing much-needed relief from the looming threat of water cuts. Around 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Gangapur Dam catchment area, which supplies drinking water to Nashik city. According to official figures, the dam is now 68% full.



Notably, the Godavari River witnessed its first flood of the season despite no water being released from Gangapur Dam. However, as rainfall eased on Wednesday afternoon, floodwaters gradually began to recede.



The India Meteorological Department's forecast proved accurate, with torrential rain lashing Nashik city and surrounding areas after midnight on Wednesday. The city recorded 105 mm of rainfall in just six hours, triggering flooding in the Godavari and other rivers.



Low-lying areas including Panchavati, Satpur, New Nashik, Old Nashik, and Nashik Road experienced severe waterlogging, disrupting normal life. Flooding along the Godavari also caused losses to small riverside businesses.



With several infrastructure projects underway ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, many roads have been dug up, forcing traffic onto single-lane diversions and leading to massive congestion. Large potholes further compounded commuters' difficulties.



The Nashik Municipal Corporation reported waterlogging at 211 locations and 24 incidents of fallen trees across the city. Residents of Pakhal Road, Wadala Gaon, Pathardi Phata, Satpur, and Panchavati faced severe hardship after rainwater entered their homes, while the administration faced criticism for an inadequate response.

Read Also Nashik: 18 Youths Rescued After Water Release From Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam



MP Waje Calls for Immediate Civic Action

Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje has urged the Nashik Municipal Corporation to expedite improvements in roads, drainage, sewerage, drinking water supply, healthcare, and sanitation.



In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, Waje stressed that both the city and rapidly developing suburban areas require urgent infrastructure upgrades. He called for a well-planned and time-bound approach to ensure residents receive essential civic amenities without further delay.