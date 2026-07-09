Nashik: 18 Youths Rescued After Water Release From Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam | Sourced

Nashik: Following three days of heavy rainfall across Nashik district, inflows into the catchment area of the Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam have increased significantly. As a result, authorities released water into the Godavari River at a discharge rate of 55,928 cusecs through all eight radial gates from around 4 p.m. on Monday.



Meanwhile, 18 tribal youths from Khangaon Thadi village, who had gone fishing near the Mahadev Temple on an island in front of the dam, became stranded after the river's water level rose suddenly.



After receiving information about the incident, the administration temporarily halted the dam's water release to facilitate the rescue operation. A rescue team safely evacuated all 18 youths and shifted them to a secure location. Once the operation was completed, water discharge from the dam resumed.



Earlier, the dam had been releasing 15,258 cusecs through four radial gates. However, as inflows continued to rise, the discharge was increased in phases.

The controlled release is aimed at preventing flood-like conditions in villages along the Godavari River, including Chandori, Saikheda, Karanjgaon, Shingve, and other low-lying areas in Niphad taluka.



The administration also informed that a total of 0.80 TMC of water had been released from the dam over the three-day period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday