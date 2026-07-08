Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Waterlogged After 245 mm Of Rain In 24 Hours; Roads Turn Into Rivers | Sourced

Nashik: Continuous rainfall over the past two days intensified after midnight on Wednesday, leaving the temple town of Trimbakeshwar waterlogged. Heavy downpours in the early hours caused major roads to resemble flowing rivers, creating flood-like conditions across the town. In several low-lying areas, water remained stagnant for nearly 45 minutes. According to the administration, Trimbakeshwar taluka recorded a remarkable 245 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



Heavy rain led to severe waterlogging at Bhagwati Chowk, Bohar Patti, Main Road, Laxmi Narayan Chowk, and the Gangakath Slab area. As witnessed almost every monsoon, floodwaters flowed through several streets, causing concern among residents. The situation improved around 4 a.m. after the intensity of the rain reduced, allowing the accumulated water to drain away.



The downpour also washed large quantities of soil downhill, affecting ongoing infrastructure works related to the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Construction sites across the town were submerged, leaving thick layers of mud that created major inconvenience for residents and motorists.

Read Also Relentless Rain Batters Nashik; Godavari River Swells As Roads Are Damaged And Train Services Hit



Road Cave-In Near Pimpalgaon Bahula

Meanwhile, a section of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road caved in near Pimpalgaon Bahula, disrupting traffic for nearly three hours. The closure caused significant hardship for commuters and students, while private transport services were also suspended, temporarily cutting off road connectivity between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The administration diverted traffic through alternate routes, and normal movement resumed after emergency repairs were carried out by filling and stabilising the damaged stretch.



Landslides at Ganpat Bari and Bhavali Khurd

A landslide at Ganpat Bari on the Trimbak–Palghar road blocked nearly half of the roadway for some time. The Public Works Department cleared the debris using excavators, while police personnel were deployed to ensure traffic safety. Another landslide occurred on the road leading to Dhamankewadi in Bhavali Khurd village, which was also cleared by the authorities.