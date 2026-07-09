Nashik: Heavy Rain Alert Shuts Schools In Six Talukas, Tourist Spots Closed Till July 12 | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: In view of the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the district's ghat regions, schools in six talukas of Nashik district remained closed on Thursday. The affected talukas are Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana, Baglan, and Kalwan. The order was issued by the Resident Deputy Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, Rohitkumar Rajput.



The decision was taken following a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, considering the IMD's heavy rainfall warning and the impact of ongoing torrential rains in southern Gujarat on the northern parts of Nashik district. Officials from various departments attended the meeting and recommended precautionary measures.

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Meanwhile, with rainfall continuing across the district and more rain forecast, all tourist spots and waterfalls will remain closed until Sunday, July 12. Police personnel have been deployed at these locations to prevent public access. Authorities have also appealed to citizens to avoid visiting tourist destinations and refrain from gathering at religious places.



The administration has advised local authorities to take appropriate decisions regarding weekly markets based on local conditions.



The District Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to stay in safe locations during the ongoing monsoon and avoid unnecessary travel to tourist spots, waterfalls, and crowded religious places until the weather situation improves.