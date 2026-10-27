Nashik: Ramkund, Kushavarta Tirtha To Feature On Special Postage Stamps For Simhastha Kumbh |

Nashik: The spiritual heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will find a place on special postage stamps being developed to mark the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The Department of Posts' My Stamp initiative features two of the region's most significant pilgrimage sites, Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar. The stamps will be unveiled on Oct 31, the day of Dhwajarohan.

The initiative seeks to take the religious traditions and cultural legacy of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region to a wider national audience, using postage stamps as a medium to preserve and showcase India's spiritual heritage.

Ramkund: A Sacred Site in the Vaishnav Tradition

Located in Nashik, Ramkund is among the region's most revered sacred bathing sites and holds particular significance for the Vaishnav tradition. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the site is associated with the observance of Amrut Snan, an important ritual bathing tradition.

The special postage stamp captures the distinctive architectural character of Ramkund and its enduring association with the religious traditions of the Kumbh Mela. Its inclusion is intended to bring greater recognition to the site's historical and spiritual significance beyond the region.

Kushavarta Tirtha: The Spiritual Centre of the Shaiv Tradition

Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar is a key sacred bathing site for Shaiv ascetics during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Situated against the backdrop of the Brahmagiri mountain range, the site is distinguished by its architectural features and deep-rooted religious significance.

The postage stamp highlights the distinctive structure of Kushavarta Tirtha, along with the surrounding landscape, reflecting its importance in the Shaiv tradition and the broader spiritual identity of Trimbakeshwar.

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Preserving the Legacy of Simhastha for Future Generations

The two stamps bring together different dimensions of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela's religious heritage. While Ramkund represents the Vaishnav tradition, Kushavarta Tirtha reflects the Shaiv tradition, highlighting the diversity of spiritual practices associated with this major pilgrimage.

Beyond commemorating the event, the initiative is intended to create a lasting representation of the region's sacred geography. Postage stamps serve as cultural artefacts that travel across geographical boundaries, introducing people to places, traditions and historical landmarks that might otherwise remain unfamiliar to them.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The Simhastha Kumbh Mela represents the rich spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The special postage stamps featuring Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha will help bring the significance of these two sacred sites to a wider audience. Postage stamps are not merely a medium of communication; they also serve as enduring records of a country's cultural heritage and history. This initiative will help preserve the legacy of Simhastha and pass on the significance of these pilgrimage sites to future generations."