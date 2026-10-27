Nashik: Punjab National Bank Expands Network With Two New Branches | File Pic

Nashik: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Circle Office Nashik, organised an exclusive customer meet followed by dinner on Oct 21 for its high-net-worth individual (HNI) clients and prominent business personalities at Hotel Gateway, Ambad MIDC, Nashik. Additionally, PNB inaugurated two new branches at Pathardi Phata and Konark Nagar on Oct 22 as part of its expansion in Nashik.

The event was attended by Zonal Manager Deepak Kumar Shrivastava as the chief guest. The programme was conducted under the leadership of PNB Nashik Circle Head Nithyakalyani Ranganathan, who welcomed the dignitaries and guests.

Addressing the gathering, Shrivastava highlighted PNB's customer-centric approach and elaborated on the bank's latest digital banking platforms, retail credit schemes, business finance options and wealth management services. He emphasised that the addition of the new branches at Pathardi Phata and Konark Nagar reflects PNB's firm commitment to providing seamless, modern and accessible financial services closer to residents and businesses in Nashik.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranganathan expressed gratitude to customers for their continued trust and longstanding partnership with Punjab National Bank. She noted that combining customer engagement meets with network expansion helps the bank better understand evolving client requirements and deliver tailored solutions effectively.

The interactive session allowed customers to share feedback and discuss customised financial solutions directly with senior bank officials. Prominent entrepreneurs, corporate heads, branch managers and senior officers attended the function.