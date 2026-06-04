Nashik: Railways Accelerate Infrastructure Development At Five Stations Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has undertaken extensive infrastructure development works at five key railway stations in the Nashik region: Deolali, Nashik Road, Odha, Kherwadi, and Kasbe Sukene. The projects are aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, train handling capacity, and crowd management systems to accommodate the millions of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the religious congregation.



The railway administration is constructing additional passenger platforms, yard remodelling facilities, electronic interlocking systems, loop and stabling lines, foot overbridges, platform shelters, waiting rooms, water supply systems, sanitation infrastructure, sewage treatment plants, and staff quarters as part of the comprehensive upgrade plan.



Major Development at Deolali Station

At Deolali station, work is progressing on an additional high-level platform, an electronic interlocking system, stabling facilities, a 100 KLD sewage treatment plant, foot overbridges, and holding areas. Construction of a new platform measuring approximately 555 metres is underway, while buildings required for the interlocking system have largely been completed.



Nashik Road Focuses on Crowd Management

Nashik Road station, expected to be the primary rail gateway for Kumbh pilgrims, is being upgraded with two new foot overbridges, extended platform sheds, enhanced water supply arrangements, additional sanitation facilities, and station beautification works. Special emphasis is being placed on ensuring safe passenger movement during the peak rush on Shahi Snan days.



Land Acquisition Completed for Odha Station

At Odha station, additional loop lines, six stabling lines, an electronic interlocking system, a foot overbridge, and a holding area are being developed. Around 3.43 hectares of land have been acquired, and possession of the land was formally handed over to the Railways on May 19, 2026.



Island Platform and Stabling Facilities at Kherwadi

Development works at Kherwadi include the construction of an island platform, additional stabling lines, a foot overbridge, and various passenger amenities. Yard remodelling and crossover works are also being planned in coordination with multiple railway departments.



Comprehensive Upgrade at Kasbe Sukene

Kasbe Sukene station is witnessing the development of additional loop and stabling lines, a foot overbridge, platform improvements, and dedicated holding areas. Joint land measurement procedures have been completed, while the process of acquiring possession of the required land is currently underway.



Emphasis on Holding Areas, Water Supply and Sanitation

To ensure effective crowd control during the Kumbh Mela, dedicated holding areas are being developed at all five stations. Additional toilets, increased water storage capacity through overhead and underground tanks, passenger shelters, and improved circulation spaces are also being created.



Target to Complete All Works Before 2027

Central Railway has planned the projects in coordination with civil engineering, track, signalling and telecommunications, traction distribution, and electrical departments. Railway officials stated that all works are targeted for completion before the commencement of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable rail travel for devotees.



The infrastructure upgrades are expected to play a crucial role in managing the massive influx of pilgrims visiting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.