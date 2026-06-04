Nashik: NAFED Relaxes Onion Procurement Norms, Providing Major Relief To Farmers Hit By Crop Damage | Sourced

Nashik: A significant relief has come for onion growers as NAFED has decided to relax several stringent conditions applicable to onion procurement. Due to unseasonal rains, rising temperatures, and intense heat this year, onion crops suffered extensive damage. As a result, a large quantity of onions failed to meet the earlier ‘A Grade’ quality standards required by NAFED, preventing many farmers from selling their produce at procurement centres.



Following persistent demands from farmers and stakeholders, NAFED has revised its procurement criteria, making lower-grade onions eligible for purchase. The move is expected to benefit more farmers and increase procurement volumes.



Under the revised norms, onions with a minimum size of 45 mm will now be accepted, compared to the earlier requirement of around 55 mm. Onions with one peeled outer layer will also be considered eligible for procurement.



Additionally, onions with up to 30 percent blackening, up to 40 percent surface spots or discolouration, and up to 10 percent sunburn damage caused by extreme heat will now qualify for purchase under the revised guidelines.



The decision is expected to provide substantial relief to onion farmers affected by adverse weather conditions. It is also likely to increase arrivals at procurement centres, reduce market pressure, and help farmers secure better returns for their produce.



Reactions

D.K. Jagtap, Chairman, Lasalgaon APMC

“The Central Government has relaxed NAFED’s onion procurement norms following continuous representations seeking relief from stringent conditions. This decision will provide much-needed support to onion farmers.”



Ashok Thakur, Director, NAFED, New Delhi

“NAFED has given the green signal for the procurement of B-grade onions to provide relief to farmers. Earlier, onions of around 55 mm size were accepted; now onions measuring 45 mm will also be eligible for procurement.”



Jaydatt Holkar, Director, Mumbai APMC

“We welcome the relaxation in NAFED’s onion procurement conditions. However, there is still no clarity regarding the procurement price at which onions will be purchased.”