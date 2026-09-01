Nashik: Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress Training Camp On September 2 |

Nashik: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Nashik on Wednesday, September 2, to address the concluding session of a 10-day residential training camp organised under the Congress party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Building Campaign). His visit has generated interest in Nashik’s political circles.

The special training camp has been organised to strengthen the Congress organisation at the city and district levels across Maharashtra. It began on August 24 and will conclude on September 2, with Gandhi expected to interact with and guide participants on the final day.

Discussions during the programme have focused on the party’s future political direction, organisational challenges, ideological framework and strategies for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

Training camp near Gangapur Dam

The residential training camp is being held at MTDC Grape Park in the Gangapur Dam area of Nashik. Since the programme is being conducted as a residential and closed-door training session, Gandhi’s interaction is expected to remain primarily focused on trainees and senior party functionaries. The programme has been organised under the guidance of the training department of the All India Congress Committee.

Focus on strengthening Congress organisation

The training programme, being held as part of the Congress party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aims to strengthen leadership at the district and city levels. The sessions have also focused on addressing local issues, understanding the expectations of young people, improving communication with party workers and taking the party’s message and policies more effectively to the people.

Possibility of meeting tribal students’ delegation

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of protests by tribal students in Nashik, efforts are reportedly underway for a delegation of students and protesters to meet Gandhi during his visit.

This has added further political significance to his Nashik tour, which is expected to focus not only on organisational matters but also on important local issues.

Political observers are keenly watching whether Gandhi’s visit will provide a fresh direction to the Congress party’s organisational rebuilding efforts in Maharashtra and what message he will convey regarding the party’s future political strategy.