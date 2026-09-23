Nashik: Private Vehicles To Be Restricted At Saptashrungigad From October 9 For Navratri |

Nashik: With the Ashwin Navratri Yatra and Kojagiri Purnima celebrations scheduled to be held at the revered Saptashrung Gad from October 11 to October 20, followed by the Kojagiri Purnima celebrations on October 25 and October 26, the administration has accelerated preparations at the pilgrimage centre.

A comprehensive review of arrangements related to law and order, crowd management, traffic, healthcare, sanitation, electricity supply and emergency response was conducted on Tuesday.

A meeting was held at the Chintan Hall of the Shri Saptashrungi Nivasini Devi Trust under the chairmanship of Kashmira Shankhe, Assistant Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer, Kalwan. Tehsildar Rohidas Warule and officials from various departments were present.

As further meetings are scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of the Additional Collector and District Collector, officials were directed to complete all pending works before the next review.

Nanduri-Saptashrung Gad Road in Final Phase

The work on the Nanduri-Saptashrung Gad road is in its final stage. Following concreting, the road has been temporarily closed for the required curing period.

The administration plans to keep the road open for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays. This arrangement is expected to continue until September 26, Shankhe said.

Cleanliness at Ropeway Comes Under Review

Sanitation and waste management during the pilgrimage period were discussed in detail at the meeting. The ropeway administration was asked to provide details of measures undertaken throughout the year to enforce the plastic ban and maintain cleanliness.

Officials also discussed the possibility of undertaking cleanliness and basic infrastructure works at the hilltop using CSR funds.

Encroachments, Traffic and Fire Safety

The Forest Department and Saptashrung Gad Gram Panchayat were instructed to complete the pending anti-encroachment drive, which had been delayed due to rains, before the pilgrimage period.

Additional ST bus services between Nanduri and Saptashrung Gad will also be planned to facilitate the movement of devotees.

Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Deshmukh directed that a mini fire tender be kept operational during the pilgrimage period so that emergency services can reach narrow roads and crowded areas quickly.

Instructions were also issued for effective enforcement of the plastic ban, installation of reflectors and lights at dangerous locations, and regulation of roadside businesses.

Private Vehicles to Face Entry Restrictions

Considering the expected heavy rush of devotees during Navratri, the administration has planned restrictions on the entry of private vehicles to Saptashrung Gad.

The traffic management plan will focus on regulating the movement of vehicles and ensuring smooth access for pilgrims, public transport and emergency services.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer, Kalwan, Kashmira Shankhe; Tehsildar Rohidas Warule; Trust Manager and Chief Executive Officer Sudarshan Dhatonde; Sarpanch Ramesh Pawar; Gramsevak Sanjay Devre; Deputy Sarpanch Sandeep Benke; representatives of the ropeway project; office-bearers of Saptashrung Gad and Nanduri gram panchayats and other concerned departments.