Nashik: ‘Shri Ganesh Arogya’ Campaign Screens 73,748 Citizens Across District | AI

Nashik: The ‘Shri Ganesh Arogya’ campaign, initiated under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell on the initiative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cell head Rameshwar Naik, received a response across Nashik district. As many as 1,725 health camps were organised at various locations during the Ganesh festival until September 20, 2026, through which 73,748 citizens underwent health screening.

The beneficiaries included 31,797 men, 31,412 women and 10,360 children, who were provided medical examinations, treatment and referrals for further care through various medical departments.

The campaign covered a wide range of medical services. A total of 1,301 citizens were examined in cardiology, 28,759 in medicine/general medicine, 836 in surgery, 2,170 in orthopaedics, 5,725 in paediatrics, 4,041 in gynaecology, 2,055 in ENT, 2,814 in ophthalmology, 1,593 in dermatology and 5,124 for other ailments.

The campaign also facilitated 3,385 Ayushman/ABHA card registrations, 1,748 Golden Card registrations, 268 blood donors, 12,368 blood tests and 2,442 ECG examinations. As many as 148 patients were referred for angiography and other investigations, while 39 citizens gave written consent for organ donation and 256 patients were referred for further treatment.

The successful implementation of the campaign was supported by the District Collectorate, Zilla Parishad, Nashik Municipal Corporation, District General Hospital, Government Medical College, hospitals affiliated with the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, private hospitals empanelled under the integrated Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, charitable hospitals and registered public Ganesh festival mandals.

The campaign aimed to take healthcare services directly to citizens during the Ganesh festival and provided people across the district with health screening, medical services, diagnosis, treatment and referrals for further care.