Nashik: Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹2.15 Crore In Three Years, Arrest 174 |

Nashik: Nashik City Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, illegal sale and possession of narcotic substances under a zero-tolerance policy aimed at protecting youngsters from drug abuse.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, police have conducted sustained operations against drug trafficking networks over the past three years.

Between November 2023 and October 2026, police registered 79 cases, arrested 174 suspects and seized narcotic substances worth ₹2,15,87,566.

Mephedrone Seizures Account for 41 Cases

Police have particularly focused on the illegal trade in mephedrone (MD), a highly addictive synthetic drug.

A total of 41 cases were registered in connection with mephedrone trafficking, resulting in the seizure of 1 kg 952.72 grams of the substance, valued at approximately ₹1,01,31,295. Police arrested 111 suspects in these cases.

The crackdown on ganja trafficking also yielded significant results. Police seized 332 kg 88 grams of ganja worth ₹49,69,926 in 30 cases and arrested 48 suspects.

In addition, police seized 280 kg 645 grams of bhang in four cases and arrested eight suspects.

Two cases involving doda (poppy straw) resulted in the seizure of 133 kg 357 grams of the substance, valued at ₹28,37,955, and the arrest of three suspects.

Police also seized 487 grams of amphetamine and 49 grams of charas during the operations.

In another major seizure, police confiscated 82 kg and 284 grams of doda within the jurisdiction of Sakri Police Station in Dhule district, where a separate case was registered.

Awareness Campaigns to Prevent Drug Abuse

Apart from enforcement, Nashik Police have focused on public awareness and community participation to prevent drug abuse.

Police have encouraged citizens to share information and lodge complaints through public meetings, interactions with morning walkers, social media platform X and the Police Commissioner's WhatsApp number.

Initiatives such as the Say No to Drugs campaign, awareness programmes and reel-making competitions have also been organised to educate youngsters about the harmful effects of narcotic substances.

In recognition of these efforts, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik was felicitated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Police have reiterated that action against drug traffickers will continue and appealed to citizens to share information about illegal drug activities without hesitation.

They have assured citizens that the identities of informants will be kept confidential.