Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Demands Unconditional Aid For Farmers, Separate Relief For Farm Labourers | File Photo

Nashik: Dindori Member of Parliament (MP) Bhaskarrao Bhagare has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide unconditional financial assistance to farmers affected by drought, natural calamities and crop losses across the state by relaxing stringent eligibility conditions and technical criteria.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Bhagare also demanded a separate financial assistance scheme for agricultural labourers who have lost their livelihoods due to agricultural losses.

He pointed out that farmers are facing multiple challenges, including drought, crop damage, inadequate market prices, rising production costs, mounting debt and uncertainty over agricultural income.

Bhagare stressed that government assistance should not remain limited to announcements but must reach every eligible affected farmer promptly.

Call to Simplify Assistance Criteria

Bhagare stated that several farmers are deprived of government assistance due to complicated eligibility conditions, technical errors, documentation requirements and administrative delays.

He demanded an objective assessment of crop losses, simplification of assistance criteria and financial aid for all eligible affected farmers without unnecessary hurdles.

He also called for a transparent and time-bound distribution mechanism to ensure that no deserving farmer is left out.

Separate Relief Scheme Sought for Agricultural Labourers

Highlighting the plight of landless agricultural labourers, Bhagare said crop losses directly affect their employment opportunities, leaving families dependent on daily wages struggling to meet expenses related to food, education, healthcare and other basic needs.

He pointed out that many existing relief schemes are meant for land-owning farmers, leaving agricultural labourers outside their scope.

Bhagare therefore demanded a separate registration system for eligible agricultural labourers and the announcement of a special financial assistance scheme to support them during such crises.