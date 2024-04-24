Nashik Police Return Stolen Items To Owners, Commissioner Karnik Lauds Efforts

The recovered stolen items from various crimes were returned to their owners, ensuring justice for victims by the Nashik Police. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik commended the efforts, expressing confidence that their legacy of service will endure for generations to come.

The event for the goods return program at Nashik Road Police Station was attended by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, and Dr Sachin Bari from the Nashik City Police Commissionerate.

The event's coordination was led by Nashik Road Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke, Upnagar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkal, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Chaudhary, and others.

Stolen goods valued at ₹95,30,600 were recovered and returned to plaintiffs across six police stations. Commissioner Karnik distributed helmets to beat marshal personnel, highlighting the commitment to ensuring safety and security in the community.

Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut emphasised the police's dual role in crime investigation and the restoration of stolen property to rightful owners. Grateful plaintiffs expressed their appreciation for the diligent efforts of the police force, with emotions running high as they were reunited with their precious belongings.