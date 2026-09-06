Nashik: Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi Remembered As Architect Of City’s Industrial Development |

Nashik: Nashik, known for its religious, cultural and agrarian identity, has earned an important place on Maharashtra’s industrial map through the contributions of several visionaries. Among them, the name of Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi stands out prominently. Industrial association office-bearers paid rich tributes to Rathi, recalling how his foresight, coordination and broad vision for development played a crucial role in transforming Nashik from a “land of spirituality” into a “land of technology and industry”.

A memorial programme in memory of Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi was organised at the NIMA auditorium by various industrial organisations, including the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), MIDC, Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), NICE, NIVEC, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, SIMA and Laghu Udyog Bharati.

MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, NICE President Ramesh Vaishya, NIVEC President Mangesh Patankar, former NIMA president Vivek Gogate, Madhukar Brahmankar, former Maharashtra Chamber president Santosh Mandlecha, SIMA president Sukumar Nair, former Laghu Udyog Bharati president Sanjay Mahajan, Kishor Rathi, Manish Rawal, Rajendra Ahire, Rajendra Wadnere, Ramesh Pawar and Kailas Patil, among others, paid tribute to Babubhai Rathi and recalled his contribution to Nashik’s industrial growth. Members of the Rathi family, including Jayprakash Rathi, Deepak Rathi, Akhil and Shreyas Rathi, were also present.

In the early 1960s, Nashik faced a growing need for industrial land and infrastructure. Recognising this requirement, Babubhai Rathi, along with his associates, took the initiative in 1962 to establish the Nashik Industrial Co-operative Estate (NICE). This laid the foundation for industrial development in the Satpur area. The arrival of industries such as MICO and Taparia Tools further strengthened Nashik’s industrial identity. The establishment of the HAL project at Ozar provided additional momentum to the region’s industrial growth.

To ensure that industrial issues could be collectively represented before the government and that entrepreneurs had an effective platform, Rathi played a key role in establishing NIMA. The association subsequently emerged as an influential voice for Nashik’s industrial sector. Speakers also noted that alongside industrial development, Rathi gave importance to the welfare of workers and their families and encouraged initiatives such as NIVEC.

Persistent efforts for Panchavati Express

Babubhai Rathi understood that efficient connectivity was essential for industrial development. He consistently pursued the demand for a regular railway service between Nashik and Mumbai. His efforts eventually bore fruit, with the Panchavati Express being introduced on November 1, 1975. The service significantly improved Nashik’s connectivity with Mumbai and provided a major boost to industry, trade and employment opportunities.

Rathi’s broader vision was to create a strong chain of small and medium-sized enterprises alongside large industries, provide opportunities to local entrepreneurs and generate employment on a large scale. Today, numerous industries across sectors operate in the industrial belts of Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar, Dindori, Igatpuri and surrounding areas. The extensive industrial development of Nashik reflects the strong foundation laid by Babubhai Rathi.

His institutions, initiatives and relentless efforts eventually contributed to the emergence of modern industrial Nashik. Therefore, speakers said, Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi will always be remembered as a visionary architect of Nashik’s industrial development.