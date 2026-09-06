Nashik: Hunger Strike Withdrawn, Tribal Activists Shift Protest To Mumbai With ‘Ulgulan Maha Morcha’ |

Nashik: The indefinite hunger strike in Nashik, which continued for the past two weeks to protest the lack of basic facilities for students in tribal residential schools, has been withdrawn. However, tribal activists have now shifted their focus to Mumbai. They have decided to organise an Ulgulan Maha Morcha in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike and the removal of Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare and Commissioner Leena Bansode from their posts.

The sit-in protest in Nashik will continue, while the proposed march will be held next week to press for the resolution of issues faced by tribal students and action against the concerned minister and officials. Tribal activists from across Maharashtra are expected to participate in the Ulgulan agitation, along with Abhijit Deepke, president of CJP. The development is likely to pose a fresh challenge to the government.

Tribal student organisations have intensified their agitation over the lack of facilities in tribal hostels across the state, the cancellation of the central kitchen system, alleged financial exploitation of tribal students in the name of donations, and the issue of 593 deaths of hostel students over the past two years. The organisations have alleged that Tribal Development Minister Dr Uike, Secretary Waghmare and Commissioner Bansode are responsible for the situation.

Two-week hunger strike

Rahul Pawara, Laxmi Jadhav and Vivek Gavit had been on an indefinite hunger strike for two weeks demanding Dr Uike’s resignation and the immediate removal of Secretary Waghmare and Commissioner Bansode. At the same time, students were also staging a sit-in protest.

The Tribal Development Commissionerate made efforts to persuade the protesters to withdraw their agitation, but these attempts failed. Instead, the participation of students in the protest continued to grow. Angered by the government’s alleged failure to take cognisance of their demands, the protesters staged a massive Ulgulan Morcha at the Tribal Development Commissionerate on September 1, demonstrating their strength and making it clear that they would not back down from their demands.