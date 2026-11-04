Nashik: Ozhar Airport Expansion Cost Rises To ₹629 Crore, Passenger Capacity To Increase To 1,000 Per Hour | Representative image

Nashik: The cost of the expansion project at Ozhar Airport has increased ahead of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. Initially, administrative approval was granted for works estimated at ₹572.51 crore. However, following the tendering process and the inclusion of additional works required under the security standards of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the project cost has risen to ₹629.41 crore. This represents an increase of ₹56.90 crore over the original approved estimate.

Cost Revised Following Tender Process

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is implementing the project. Following the acceptance of the tender, the project cost increased to ₹598.44 crore.

Subsequently, additional security equipment, technical facilities and other essential works were incorporated in accordance with DGCA and BCAS regulations, resulting in a further increase of ₹30.97 crore.

Consequently, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority granted administrative approval for the revised project cost of ₹629.41 crore.

New Terminal Building to Span 18,000 Square Metres

As part of the airport expansion, a new integrated terminal building measuring approximately 18,000 square metres is being constructed. The building's architectural design is inspired by the shape of Lord Shri Ram's bow.

An auxiliary utility building covering 1,600 square metres will also be developed. The airport's passenger handling capacity is expected to increase from the present 300 passengers per hour to 1,000 passengers per hour.

Target to Complete Work Before April 2027

The expansion project includes the development of a larger aircraft parking apron, additional aircraft parking bays, aerobridges, modern security systems, vehicle parking facilities and other passenger amenities.

With lakh of devotees expected to arrive in Nashik from across the country and abroad during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, enhancing airport capacity has become crucial.

Approximately 40% of the project work has been completed, and the target is to finish the expansion by March-April 2027.

Boost to Industrial and Tourism Development

The expansion of Ozhar Airport is expected to strengthen Nashik's air connectivity.

Apart from managing the anticipated passenger rush during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the airport is likely to play a significant role in promoting industrial investment, agricultural exports, tourism and business travel.

The airport expansion is therefore being viewed not merely as a Kumbh-related infrastructure project but also as an important step towards Nashik's long-term economic development.