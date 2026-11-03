Nashik: Centre's Economic Delegation Reviews Simhastha Preparations, Explores Regional Economic Potential |

Nashik: A team of economic advisers from the Government of India visited the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Sunday, Nov 1, to review preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and understand the city's planning for the large-scale religious gathering.

The delegation included economic advisers Anuradha Guru and Rose Mary K Abraham, along with Director Kokila Jayaram and other officials. Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh felicitated the visiting team during an interactive session at the authority's office.

The interaction provided an opportunity for the delegation to understand the preparations being undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, including the administrative planning and coordination required to manage the event. The discussion also provided a platform for exchanging perspectives on the city's preparedness and the broader implications of hosting a gathering of such a scale.

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The visit was part of a broader economic immersion programme designed to showcase Nashik's economic potential across sectors, including agriculture, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and emerging enterprises. The programme included visits to industrial and agricultural establishments to understand the region's economic ecosystem.

The delegation's interaction with the Kumbh Mela Commissioner was intended to provide insights into civic administration and the planning involved in organising the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the country.