Nashik: Ozar Airport Terminal Work Put On Fast Track Ahead Of MahaSimhastha, March 31 Deadline Set |

Nashik: With the Nashik (Ozar) Airport expected to play a crucial role in handling the increased movement of pilgrims and visitors during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has stepped up its review of airport and associated connectivity infrastructure.



NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Saturday, August 15, reviewed the progress of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Ozar Airport and directed the implementing agency to accelerate construction and explore possibilities of compressing the project timeline, with the terminal targeted for completion by March 31, 2027.



Singh also inspected the road strengthening works connecting the airport and reviewed safety infrastructure being developed on NH-3, underlining the need to complete the entire connectivity chain well ahead of the MahaSimhastha.





“Ozar Airport will be an important gateway for Nashik during MahaSimhastha. It is therefore not enough for the terminal to progress in isolation; the approach roads and highway safety infrastructure must also be ready in time. We are working backwards from the Kumbh requirements and have directed all agencies to accelerate execution, remove bottlenecks and report progress every week,” said NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh.



Airport terminal work to be accelerated



During his visit to Nashik (Ozar) Airport, Commissioner Singh, accompanied by the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) Dr Brijesh Dixit and NTKMA deputy commissioner Yogendra Chaudhari, among other officials, reviewed the ongoing construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building.



The officials discussed the construction timeline as well as the proposed artworks and murals for the terminal interiors. The Commissioner directed the agency to fast-track the work and compress timelines wherever feasible so that the terminal is completed by March 31, 2027, ahead of the Kumbh.





Airport connectivity under review



The Commissioner subsequently inspected the strengthening of important road stretches connecting Ozar Airport to the Ozar-Janori road in Dindori taluka.



During the inspection with the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, the Commissioner noted that the pace of work was below the requirement and directed PWD officials to accelerate execution and ensure completion by March 31, 2027.



The focus is on ensuring that airport capacity is supported by reliable road connectivity as pilgrim and visitor movement increases during the MahaSimhastha period.



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12 safety structures being built on NH-3



At Dahava Mail on NH-3, Singh inspected the construction of 12 standalone safety structures, including a standalone flyover structure, in the presence of officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



NHAI officials informed the Commissioner that the work is progressing as scheduled and is expected to be completed by December 2026.



The Commissioner directed all implementing agencies to maintain close coordination and submit weekly progress updates to NTKMA until completion of the respective works.