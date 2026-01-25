 Nashik: Over 8,000 Unsafe Buildings Set For Redevelopment As New Guidelines Likely Soon -- Here’s All You Need To Know
Experts working in the redevelopment sector expressed the view that new redevelopment guidelines along the lines of Pune and Thane are likely to be introduced soon, which will make the redevelopment process easier. They also stated that continuous changes in redevelopment procedures, taxation systems, and laws have made the redevelopment of old buildings more feasible

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
| Sourced

Nashik: At present, more than 8,000 buildings in Nashik are over 30 years old and considered unsafe, making redevelopment essential. For building redevelopment in Nashik, there is no requirement for a bank guarantee or a project management consultant. Additionally, redevelopment is possible with the consent of 51% of the residents.


Experts working in the redevelopment sector expressed the view that new redevelopment guidelines along the lines of Pune and Thane are likely to be introduced soon, which will make the redevelopment process easier. They also stated that continuous changes in redevelopment procedures, taxation systems, and laws have made the redevelopment of old buildings more feasible.


To provide detailed information on legal regulations, government approvals, financial aspects, and responsibilities involved in the redevelopment process, CREDAI Nashik Metro organised a Redevelopment Conference in Nashik. Experts guided the participants on various topics:
Planning and approvals – Architect Rajesh Chaudhari
Taxation and GST – CA Sanket Shah
Legal provisions – Adv. Dr Sudhakar Avhad, former President of the Maharashtra & Goa Bar Council

The conference was inaugurated online by Girish Mahajan, State Minister for Water Management and Kumbh Mela. Present on the dais were Nilesh Bora, Ganesh Gite, Cooperative Societies Deputy Registrar Sandeep Jadhav, CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar, Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha, Conference Convenor and Vice President Uday Ghuge, former President Krunal Patil, and Krishna Developers’ Abhijit Patil, among others.

In his introductory address, Gaurav Thakkar, President of CREDAI Nashik Metro, said that CREDAI has always worked with the city and customers at the centre. He added that along with Nashik’s branding and skill development, the initiative taken for building redevelopment would prove to be a significant milestone in the city’s development.


Uday Ghuge stated that the objective of the conference was to ensure that developers and housing society residents understand the rules clearly, establish constructive dialogue, and pave the way for smooth redevelopment. He also informed us that CREDAI Nashik Metro will start a help desk after the conference.
Former CREDAI Nashik Metro Presidents Suresh Patil, Anant Rajegaonkar,

Vijay Sanklecha, Sunil Kotwal, Umesh Wankhede, Anil Aher, Manoj Khivansara, Anjan Bhalodia, Shrenik Surana, Joint Secretary Sachin Bagad, Hrishikesh Kote, Hansraj Deshmukh, committee members Sushil Bagad, Krishna Kapile, Abhishek Birari, and many others were present.

Girish Mahajan, Minister for Water Conservation and Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra, said, “Our goal is to make Nashik clean, beautiful, and safe, and the redevelopment of old buildings is an important part of this mission. Coordination, transparency, and ethics are essential in this process. We will understand the challenges involved and find solutions.”


MLA Seema Hire said, “All public representatives, the government, and the administration of Nashik will come together to transform the city within the next two years. The redevelopment conference organised by CREDAI Nashik Metro will be a valuable step in this development process, giving the city a new skyline and providing residents of old buildings with a new lifestyle.”


Ajay Boraste, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, said, “This initiative by CREDAI is commendable and will help fulfil the dream of modern homes for many residents. We are committed to extending all necessary cooperation from the state government.”

