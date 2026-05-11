Nashik: Over 50 Shops Demolished As Massive Anti-Encroachment Drive Ahead Of Kumbh Leaves Hundreds Jobless | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched an intensive anti-encroachment drive in the Old Nashik area. As part of this campaign, more than 50 shops, unauthorised structures, sheds, and several service stations located along the route from Sarda Circle to Wadala Naka have been razed to the ground using JCB excavators. Consequently, hundreds of people have lost their livelihoods, and many families now find themselves on the brink of starvation.

The affected business owners have alleged that the Municipal Corporation's encroachment department carried out this operation abruptly and under the cover of night. The businesses targeted in this drive span a diverse range of trades, including grocery stores, service stations, key makers, hood makers, furniture workshops, and tyre vendors. Each of these establishments employed at least 5 to 7 workers. With their employment now abruptly cut off, numerous families are facing severe shortages of food and essential supplies.

Allegations by Business Owners

One business owner, Majhar Khan, stated, "A legal case regarding our shops is currently pending in court; the next hearing is scheduled for June 10. Despite this, the Municipal Corporation proceeded with this action suddenly and without issuing any prior notice. We were conducting our business on private property. Now, we have been left completely jobless."

Another business owner remarked, "While road widening is indeed necessary for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, it is unjust to demolish shops on such a massive scale, thereby casting hundreds of people onto the streets. The Municipal Corporation must provide alternative business opportunities or designated spaces to the youth who have been rendered unemployed by this drive."

Demands by Citizens and Traders

Local traders and residents of the Old Nashik area have appealed to the Municipal Administration, as well as to their local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and corporators, demanding that alternative spaces or employment opportunities be provided to the business owners who have lost their livelihoods. Many have remarked, “While improving roads for the Kumbh Mela is a welcome step, it must not come at the cost of the common man's livelihood.”

The municipal administration, however, defended these actions by stating that widening and keeping the roads clear is essential, given that lakhs of devotees are expected to visit during the Kumbh Mela. Nevertheless, sources indicate that the administration is currently deliberating on alternative measures to assist those who have been rendered unemployed as a result of this drive.

This campaign has led to a rise in unemployment within the Old Nashik area, sparking intense debate at the local level. There is widespread expectation that the municipal administration will announce relief measures for these displaced vendors and business owners as soon as possible.