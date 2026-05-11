Nashik: MANS Launches ‘Yuva Chhavani 2026’ To Promote Scientific Thinking Among Youth | Sourced

Nashik: The Youth Participation Department of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has organised a special three-day youth camp titled “Yuva Chhavani 2026” intending to foster intellectual growth and develop a scientific temper among young people. Based on the theme “Scientific | Optimistic | Creative | Humanist,” the camp will be held on May 15, 16 and 17, 2026, at Sarvahara Parivartan Kendra.



Organised under the slogan “Thoughts of Reason… Commitment to Change!”, the camp aims to create awareness among youth about scientific thinking, rationality, humanist values and social responsibility. Against the backdrop of rising superstition, hate-driven ideologies and irrational social trends, the initiative seeks to guide young minds towards constructive and progressive thinking.



The camp will be inaugurated in the presence of noted writer and social activist Heramb Kulkarni. Participants will get an opportunity to engage in thought-provoking interactive sessions on various contemporary issues. Prof. Ram Puniyani will speak on “Religious Harmony and National Integration,” while Dr Nitin Shinde will conduct a session on “Astronomy and Astrology.” Vinayak Sawale will guide participants on “Development of a Rational Personality,” and Dr Aparna Ashtaputre will interact with youth on the topic “Dil Dosti Duniyadari.”



Special sessions on topics such as “Introduction to ANiS,” “Gender Equality,” and “Addiction and Youth” have also been planned. Through these discussions, participants will get an opportunity to critically analyse social issues and reflect on their own perspectives with a rational outlook.



Apart from intellectual sessions, the camp will also focus on group discussions, friendship-building, cultural activities, games, fun interactions and sharing experiences amidst nature. Organisers believe this environment will help participants rediscover themselves and build meaningful connections with like-minded young people.

Read Also Nashik: 50 Encroachments Demolished Between Sarada Circle And Dwarka Ahead Of Kumbh Mela



The Yuva Chhavani initiative, which began in 2023, has received an enthusiastic response from youth across Maharashtra. So far, more than 200 youngsters from different parts of the state have participated in the camp. Organisers have appealed to young men and women in the age group of 18 to 30 years to participate in large numbers this year as well.



For more details, interested participants may contact Dr T. R. Gorane (8080580094) or Krishna Chandgude (9822630378).