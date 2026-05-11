Nashik: From NPL To IPL, Soham Shahane Makes His Mark In Marathi Commentary On JioHotstar | Jio Hotstar

Nashik: Young Marathi cricket commentator Soham Shahane from Nashik has successfully journeyed from the Nashik Premier League (NPL) to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Soham got his first platform in NPL nearly 15 years ago when he was just 11 years old. In the ongoing IPL season, he has earned the opportunity to provide live Marathi commentary on JioHotstar alongside former Indian cricketers Kiran More and Dhawal Kulkarni.



On this occasion, Soham expressed special gratitude to the Nashik District Cricket Association, as well as Chairman Vinod Shah and Secretary Sameer Rakate, for their continuous support and encouragement.



Popularly known as “RJ Soham,” Soham Shahane’s journey from NPL to IPL has been truly inspiring. Apart from commentary, he also worked as a radio jockey for some time. He runs his own channels on YouTube and Instagram, where he has built a strong digital presence over the last eight years. Combined, his social media platforms have around 900,000 followers, making him a highly popular content creator among the younger generation.



As mentioned earlier, Soham’s commentary journey began with NPL cricket. He delivered his first commentary at the age of just 11. Over the following years, he continued to commentate in NPL tournaments. While other children spent their time playing cricket, Soham would sit in front of the television practising commentary. The opportunity he received at such a young age became the foundation of his success.



Throughout his journey, he received guidance from renowned personalities like Harsha Bhogle and Sandeep Patil. Soham expressed heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who trusted him, gave him opportunities, and constantly encouraged and supported him along the way.



So far, he has provided commentary for nearly 500 local cricket matches held at various venues. He says cricket commentary was always a part of his life, even before radio and social media became prominent in his career, because he has always been deeply passionate about it. It is this passion that has taken him from NPL to IPL.



Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah and Secretary Sameer Rakate have congratulated Soham and wished him great success in the future.