Nashik: Religious Rituals Conducted At Victim’s Home Alongside Conversion Efforts, SIT Reveals Shocking Details Against Nida Khan | File Pic

Nashik: Following the arrest of Nida Khan, the prime suspect in the widely discussed TCS company sexual harassment and religious conversion case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its interrogation. During the investigation, it has reportedly emerged that, along with attempting to convert the victim’s faith, Khan allegedly visited the victim’s home and conducted rituals associated with her own religion, while also forcing the victim to recite specific prayers.



According to sources, Nida had allegedly planned to change the victim’s original name to “Hania” as part of the conversion process. Investigators found that as many as 171 religious links were sent to the victim in an effort to influence and completely alter her faith. The SIT probe has further revealed allegations that Khan visited the victim’s residence to provide religious teachings, compelled her to wear specific attire, and made her participate in religious prayers.

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Meanwhile, Khan’s mobile phone has been sent to a forensic laboratory for cloning and detailed examination. Deleted messages, videos, and contact numbers from the device are expected to be recovered, potentially revealing crucial evidence in the case. The SIT is also examining call details, individuals frequently contacted, location history during her period on the run, and travel records as part of the ongoing investigation.